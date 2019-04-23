NOPD: Suspects used school bus to break into Dollar General

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans are looking for three suspects who used a school bus to break into a store.

The incident happened on April 14 at a Dollar General on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, WWL-TV reports. Authorities say three men drove the bus into the front door of the business in order to gain access inside.

The New Orleans Police Department said the suspects took several items from the store before fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call detectives at 504-658-6070.