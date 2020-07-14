NOPD searches for vehicle of interest in shooting that killed 9-year-old, injured two teens

Image via New Orleans Police Department

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Police Department is searching for the getaway vehicle involved in a triple shooting that took the life of a 9-year-old boy Monday evening.

Investigators are asking for help in finding the occupants of a two-door, white Jeep Wrangler. They believe this was the getaway vehicle used in a Seventh Ward shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, in the 2100 block of Pauger Street.

At the time of the incident, investigators believe that no license plate was on the vehicle. The Jeep has black rims with wide, off-road tires and dark windows, police say.

One 9-year-old boy was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says. The two other victims, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were also shot and injured but are in stable condition.

Investigators believe that there were three suspects in the vehicle at the time of the incident, all dressed in dark clothing, hoodies, and face masks.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle of interest and its occupants is asked to contact Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

"We as a society are talking about social justice versus social injustice. We as a community need to take a look at ourselves," Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said.