73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NOPD officer suspended amid rape allegations

4 years 1 month 21 hours ago Wednesday, September 13 2017 Sep 13, 2017 September 13, 2017 1:43 AM September 13, 2017 in News
Source: APNewsNow
By: Associated Press
Photo: JPSO

Trending News

KENNER - A New Orleans police officer is being accused of rape.
  
Police in suburban Kenner say 28-year-old William Burford of Kenner was arrested Saturday.
  
A police report quotes his accuser as saying he got atop her in bed while she was drunk and incoherent, though she tried to push him off.
  
Police say Burford told investigators they had consensual sex, although the woman never agreed verbally.
  
New Orleans police spokesman Beau Tidwell says Burford was a recruit in December 2015 and was serving as an officer. He says Burford is suspended without pay during an investigation.
  
Burford's free on bond. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday because his phone number isn't listed.
  
Kenner police spokesman Brian McGregor said in an email that he doesn't know whether Burford has an attorney.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days