NOPD officer suspended amid rape allegations
KENNER - A New Orleans police officer is being accused of rape.
Police in suburban Kenner say 28-year-old William Burford of Kenner was arrested Saturday.
A police report quotes his accuser as saying he got atop her in bed while she was drunk and incoherent, though she tried to push him off.
Police say Burford told investigators they had consensual sex, although the woman never agreed verbally.
New Orleans police spokesman Beau Tidwell says Burford was a recruit in December 2015 and was serving as an officer. He says Burford is suspended without pay during an investigation.
Burford's free on bond. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday because his phone number isn't listed.
Kenner police spokesman Brian McGregor said in an email that he doesn't know whether Burford has an attorney.
