NOPD: Man killed in shootout with officers fired first

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - The man killed last week during a shootout with officers from the New Orleans Police Department was the first one to open fire.

That's according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Authorities announced Monday that Ferguson reviewed body-camera footage from the May 17 shooting, WWL-TV reports. The footage shows the suspect, 40-year-old Donald Davis, shot at three officers who were responding to calls of an aggravated assault with a firearm at a complex on Parc Brittany Boulevard.

The officers returned fire, killing Davis. Authorities say the officers weren't injured.

The unidentified officers were reassigned to administrative duty while the incident is being investigated.