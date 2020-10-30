Latest Weather Blog
NOPD: Gunman 'ambushed' police in French Quarter; 1 officer shot
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are responding to a shooting in New Orleans' French Quarter that left a police officer seriously hurt Friday.
WWL-TV reports the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Royal Street and St. Phillip Street.
Witnesses said a man riding in a pedicab suddenly stood up and began firing at a police vehicle as it was sitting at a stop sign. At least five shots reportedly went into the driver's side door.
An officer was taken to a hospital where he is in serious but stable condition. Another officer who was also sitting in the vehicle was hit by shards of broken glass but was not seriously hurt.
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said one of the officers ended up with a bullet in his skull after they were "ambushed."
“The bullet is now lodged inside his skull,” Ferguson said. “Both officers were then transported to the hospital via other NOPD officers who responded to this scene.”
The suspected shooter ran away but was arrested shortly afterward and taken to a hospital with an unknown medical ailment. That person has not been identified at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Diners shaken after vehicle crashes into outdoor dining area along Perkins Road
-
La. absentee ballot showing vote for President Trump found stolen, opened and...
-
Baton Rouge couple comes up with safe way to pass out Halloween...
-
CDC's COVID-guidelines impact Halloween traditions
-
Restoring power to La's Zeta-impacted areas may take up to 10 days
Sports Video
-
Best fantasy players for week 8 in NFL: Fantasy Focus with Reggie...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 4 - Jacoby Howard
-
Ed Orgeron talks about Brennan's potential return; full Monday press conference
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 5 10-23-2020
-
TJ Finley to replace Myles Brennan as QB this Saturday