NOPD: Drunk driver kills pedestrian; keeps driving with victim on car

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police have booked a driver with vehicular homicide after she allegedly struck a pedestrian, then kept driving with the victim lying on the car.



It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim, a 37-year-old woman, was walking in the right lane of a New Orleans street when she was struck by a 2007 Jeep. A news release says the victim ended up "on top" of the vehicle "by the windshield." The driver kept traveling, heading up an Interstate 10 entrance ramp before coming to a stop.



The driver, whose name was not released, was described as a 29-year-old female. Police said she tested above the legal limit for alcohol. She also faces a hit-and-run charge.



The victim's name was being withheld. An autopsy was pending.