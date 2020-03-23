69°
NOPD creates special team to shut down illegal gatherings following stay-at-home order
NEW ORLEANS - Hours after the governor announced the stay-at-home Saturday afternoon NOPD is taking extra precautions to make sure everyone is safe.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell posted to Twitter how a special team of officers will start to investigate illegal gatherings.
To ensure the safety of the community, @NOPDnews has put together a special team of officers to investigate illegal gatherings reported to 3-1-1. The team is working with the city’s Safety and Permits. Businesses found in violation risk losing their license to operate in #NOLA. pic.twitter.com/HDi760puNg— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 23, 2020
