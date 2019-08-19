81°
NOPD car crashes; 2nd pulls over, gets hit by civilian vehicle

Monday, August 19 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a vehicle ran off Interstate 10 and injured a police officer who had pulled onto the shoulder to investigate another officer's one-car crash.

Police spokesman Aaron Looney said in a news release Monday that the injured officer is listed in stable condition at a hospital. He was in his car, which was hit by the third eastbound vehicle.

Looney says the officer who was involved in the original crash was not hurt.

That crash happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday in eastern New Orleans near the twin span bridge to Slidell. Looney said in an email that he didn't know what sort of vehicle hit the second police car.

He says other details are not available.

