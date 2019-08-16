NOPD: Armed man demanded money, kiss during robbery

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities in New Orleans are looking for a man who robbed a store Thursday morning.

WWL-TV reports that the incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Royal Street. The victim was working the cash register when the robber approached armed with a knife and demanded the money in the till, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

After getting the money, the robber then told the victim he wanted a kiss before running away.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call 504-658-6080.