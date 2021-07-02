Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of fallen BRPD officer

BATON ROUGE - A nonprofit organization that supports the families of first responders killed in the line of duty has lent help to the family of Baton Rouge police officer Shane Totty.

On Friday, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation announced it paid off the mortgage for his family's home.

Totty was killed in February 2019 after he was struck by a vehicle while escorting a funeral procession on his police motorcycle.

“My husband was mine and our daughter’s rock. While nothing and no one can bring him back, and the days are not always easy to get through, the Tunnel to Towers home program allows us the privilege to breathe a little easier. This Foundation has taken one big stress away as we continue to learn and navigate through this new life without our person, in our home. This is a blessing, and no words can ever express our gratitude,” said Catherine Hope, Totty's fiancee.

The same foundation helped the family of another BRPD officer earlier this year. In January, it paid off the mortgage for the family of Glenn Hutto Jr., who was killed while trying to take a murder suspect into custody.