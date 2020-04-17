Nonprofit offers pandemic-related 'crisis management' webinar for daycare owners, similar facilities

Photo: Louisiana Policy Institute for Children

As Louisiana's many child care facilities attempt to pilot their way through the current health care crisis, the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children hopes to offer assistance.

As a nonprofit organization that focuses on making sure Louisiana's policies in various parishes and communities throughout the state remain in the best interest of young children, the group is hoping to step up to the plate in supporting daycares and similar facilities that have temporarily closed their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In that regard, the Institute is partnering with First Children’s Finance, an early childhood technical assistance entity, to host a webinar that will explore crisis management strategies for businesses during COVID-19.

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21 at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

Click here to register to attend and click here to learn more about the Institute.