76°
Latest Weather Blog
Nonprofit giving away pair of digital hearing aids through 'Sound of Hope' giveaway
BATON ROUGE - A nonprofit is giving away a free pair of digital hearing aids through their 'Sound of Hope' giveaway.
The Emerge Center is holding the giveaway and submissions are accepted through Oct. 31, 2025.
Trending News
All individuals aged 21 and older are eligible and a winner will be notified by Nov. 30. More information is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One Tank Trip: Bellyfire Studios
-
Two lanes of I-10 eastbound near City Park Lake will be closed...
-
Brew at the Zoo returns to Baton Rouge Zoo for 11th annual...
-
New cleric to help lead Catholic church in New Orleans sees 'no...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Saints' first game in Superdome post-Katrina paved path to city's...