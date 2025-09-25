Nonprofit giving away pair of digital hearing aids through 'Sound of Hope' giveaway

BATON ROUGE - A nonprofit is giving away a free pair of digital hearing aids through their 'Sound of Hope' giveaway.

The Emerge Center is holding the giveaway and submissions are accepted through Oct. 31, 2025.

All individuals aged 21 and older are eligible and a winner will be notified by Nov. 30. More information is available here.