Nonfatal shooting of 14-year-old on Success Street being investigated as attempted murder
BATON ROUGE — Police said a 14-year-old shot over the weekend was the victim of attempted murder.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the teenager was shot in the leg on Success Street near Progress Road on Saturday evening. The teen's injuries were non-life-threatening.
A suspect or motive has not been identified, but when a suspect is arrested, they will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, a BRPD spokesperson said.
