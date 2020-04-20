74°
Non-tax filers must act by Wednesday to ensure additional $500 per child stimulus payment
Officials say social security beneficiaries with children should act immediately to ensure they get their full stimulus payment.
The Social Security Administration released a notice Monday saying that anyone who didn't file their taxes for 2018 or 2019 and has dependents younger than 17 should not wait for the automatic deposit of their $1,200 stimulus payment.
Anyone who meets that criteria is urged to go to the IRS webpage and fill out the online form to make sure they receive the additional $500 payment per child. The SSA warns that anyone who doesn't take this action may only receive the base $1,200 payment.
You can visit that webpage here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here
