Non-profit pays off mortgage for family of fallen Baton Rouge police officer

BATON ROUGE - A non-profit organization has paid off a mortgage for the family of a local police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation held a small ceremony at officer Glenn Hutto Jr.'s family home in Denham Springs Thursday to make the gift official.

Hutto was gunned down in April while he and another officer were attempting to arrest a murder suspect in Baton Rouge. The gunman, Ronnie Kato, was later taken into custody after a standoff with police.

Hutto is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their four daughters: Rebecca, Rachel, Regan, and Ruth.

Tunnel to Towers helped 36 families over the 2020 holiday season by providing mortgage-free-homes, mortgage-free Smart Homes, or paying off mortgages held on homes. You can read more on the foundation's efforts here.