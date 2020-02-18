NOLA's Louis Armstrong Airport delays all incoming flights due to fog

NEW ORLEANS - All incoming flights to the New Orleans Airport have been halted due to foggy weather conditions and according to WWL-TV, MSY representative, Erin Burns was unable to say when the FAA would clear arrivals to land.

Burns said the weather has been causing issues since early this morning.

"That's been the case all morning because of the foggy conditions," Burns said.

So, departing flights are technically able to leave the airport.

But some of these departing flights must wait for incoming flights to arrive before they can take off.

This is because they rely on the incoming planes to disembark passengers, fuel up, and fly back out.

The delayed incoming flights are also pushing back a number of outgoing flights and this is likely to continue at least until noon, when the fog is expected to clear.

