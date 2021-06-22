84°
NOLA restaurant, Emeril's to reopen in late summer

Tuesday, June 22 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - Internationally recognized New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse announced Monday that his restaurant, Emeril's, will reopen its doors for dinner service beginning August 31, according to WWL-TV.

Emril's closed in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis. 

"We are excited to reopen our doors at Emeril's and return to doing what we love," Lagasse explained in a news release. 

The celebrity chef owns several restaurants in the Crescent City, and two of the eateries - Meril and Emeril's Table - have already reopened. 

Emeril's opened its doors in 1990 to become Lagasse's first owned and operated restaurant. 

A landmark of New Orleans' fine dining scene, the eatery will begin accepting reservations on July 20 for its August 31 opening.

Click here for more information on the restaurant.

