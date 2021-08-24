NOLA resident working with Disney in creation of new Princess Tiana attraction

New Orleans Square in Anaheim, California's Disneyland.

ANAHEIM, California - An iconic New Orleans eatery might be on its way to earning a spot in 'The Happiest Place On Earth,' according to NOLA.com.

Dooky Chase's Restaurant, a beloved family establishment that specializes in Creole flavors has been a Crescent City fixture for nearly 80 years.

It's located on Orleans Avenue, where locals enjoy the eatery's famous fried chicken and gumbo.

But thanks to a partnership between Stella Chase Reese and Disney, Disneyland visitors may one day be able to sample some of Dooky Chase's specialties.

Reese is the daughter of Leah Chase, who was one of the inspirations for Disney's Princess Tiana. According to NOLA.com, Reese has been in talks with the House of Mouse regarding the construction of a theme park attraction based on Tiana and 'The Princess and the Frog.'

The attraction is likely to eventually replace Splash Mountain at both California's Disneyland and Florida's Walt Disney World.

It's also expected to feature a ride and other attractions that tell Leah Chase's story.

While Disney has not confirmed whether or not Dooky's will be a part of the new project, it wouldn't be a stretch to consider the possibility.

Disneyland currently pays tribute to the Big Easy with an attraction called 'New Orleans Square,' which opened in 1966.

Intended to give visitors a sample of New Orleans' culture and flavors, New Orleans Square features eateries like the French Market Restaurant, Café Orleans, Royal Street Veranda, and Blue Bayou Restaurant.

As Disney continues its talks with Reese, it's very possible that Dooky's will become of Disneyland's featured New Orleans restaurants.