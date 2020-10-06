58°
NOLA Police: Man with knife tries to rob streetcar
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man wielding a knife tried to rob a driver operating a New Orleans streetcar, police said.
The failed robbery attempt happened Sunday night and involved a streetcar on the city’s St. Charles Avenue route, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.
New Orleans police said the streetcar was making a stop when a man outside pulled a knife and demanded the money in the fare box. The driver closed the door and pulled away as the would-be robber tried to pry the door open.
The driver got away safely, police said, and the assailant got nothing.
Police did not immediately announce any arrests.
