NOLA officials label Friday's cyberattack as 'minimal'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials say no data was held for ransom and a recovery operation is getting underway in New Orleans after a cyberattack prompted a shutdown of city government computers.

The city's chief information officer, Kim LaGrue, said at a news conference Saturday that the south Louisiana city hadn't heard from any hackers making any demands.

She described Friday's attack as “minimal" and said officials expect to move quickly to bring the system fully back online.

Officials say the disruption didn't affect the operations of firefighters and emergency medical personnel who respond to calls.

But officials say about 4,000 computers must be scrubbed as a precaution.