NOLA judge denies Brad Pitt's request to be removed from lawsuit against 'Make it Right' foundation

Photo: Julie Dermansky/Corbis/Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge has ruled that actor, Brad Pitt and other directors of the Make it Right Foundation will not be removed from a lawsuit filed against them.

According to nola.com, in November of 2018, Pitt and fellow directors of the post-Katrina recovery aid foundation requested the court remove them from a suit filed by two homeowners who were unhappy with the construction of their homes.

Pitt and his colleagues claimed they had no personal responsibility for the construction in the houses.

Though one Make it Right employee was dropped from the suit, Civil District Court Judge Rachael Johnson denied Pitt's request.

Pitt's Make it Right Foundation built about 109 architecturally experimental but affordable homes in New Orleans' post-Katrina affected areas.

The solar-powered, highly insulated and purportedly storm-safe structures were sold to former neighborhood residents at prices tailored to their incomes.

But, in September 2018, two homeowners sued Make it Right for alleged 'deficient construction' that caused mold, poor air quality, structural failures, electrical malfunctions, plumbing mishaps, rotting wood and faulty heating, ventilation and cooling.

The class-action lawsuit could affect the entire Make it Right development.