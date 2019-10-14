NOLA Hard Rock Cafe: Search and rescue continues amidst risk of additional collapse

NEW ORLEANS - City officials have reported two fatalities and say one person is still missing following the sudden collapse of Canal Street's Hard Rock Cafe in New Orleans.

On Saturday, the top floors of the unfinished hotel toppled while construction workers were both inside and outside of the structure.

On Monday, search and rescue crews remain hard at work in search of the missing person, but a large unstable crane -currently being supported by a crane that was brought in from Baton Rouge- is putting the building in jeopardy of collapsing again. It's also preventing rescue teams from accessing certain areas of the building.

City leaders say an investigation into the collapse will be pursued after search and rescue is completed.