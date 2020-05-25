Latest Weather Blog
NOLA firefighters rescue family of 5 following boating accident
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department rescued an entire family from an incident on New Orleans' Lake Borgne, Sunday.
According to WWL-TV, firefighters responded to a water rescue request near Chef Menteur Highway and Lake Borgne.
The fire department says the family of five were out boating when the blades of the boat's motor got caught in a crab trap, which caused the boat to capsize, dumping the passengers into the water.
Firefighters on a fire boat along with two off-duty firefighters in their personal boats found the family clinging to an ice chest.
The entire family was wearing life vests and were brought to shore without injury.
As summer begins and many take to local waters for recreation, authorities warn families and parents of small children to be especially cautious.
Statistics show that many drowning deaths occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend.
According to the CDC, about one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger, and for every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries.
Click here for more information on water safety.
