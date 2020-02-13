Latest Weather Blog
NOLA Corps prepares Napoleon Avenue green space for Mardi Gras parades
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans are hard at work, making sure the Southeast Louisiana Urban Flood Control Project (SELA) green space restoration project on Napoleon Avenue is all set for upcoming Mardi Gras parades.
Construction began in November with areas affected by Uptown Mardi Gras parades prioritized.
A new curvilinear walkway and 58 of the 115 total trees having been installed in the project area.
To protect the new infrastructure, temporary barriers are being placed prior to the mid-February parades.
The public can expect safety fencing and netting around the perimeter of newly planted trees for the purpose of protection against both pedestrian traffic as well as beads.
As an additional consideration for fresh topsoil, sod, and concrete the Corps is asking the public to avoid parking or driving vehicles on the median for any reason.
Click here for more information on the SELA project.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberia Parish: Drive-by shooting injures 8-year-old
-
Pointe Coupee Parish School board approves putting new property tax on the...
-
Car theft leads to high speed police chase, dangerous crash
-
Bulk of Maurepas Swamp project funding approved
-
Former East Feliciana coroner found guilty in corruption trial