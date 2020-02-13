NOLA Corps prepares Napoleon Avenue green space for Mardi Gras parades

Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans Division

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans are hard at work, making sure the Southeast Louisiana Urban Flood Control Project (SELA) green space restoration project on Napoleon Avenue is all set for upcoming Mardi Gras parades.

Construction began in November with areas affected by Uptown Mardi Gras parades prioritized.

A new curvilinear walkway and 58 of the 115 total trees having been installed in the project area.

To protect the new infrastructure, temporary barriers are being placed prior to the mid-February parades.

The public can expect safety fencing and netting around the perimeter of newly planted trees for the purpose of protection against both pedestrian traffic as well as beads.

As an additional consideration for fresh topsoil, sod, and concrete the Corps is asking the public to avoid parking or driving vehicles on the median for any reason.

