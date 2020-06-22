NOLA business touting products for COVID-19 treatment flagged by feds for false advertising

The Federal Trade Commission in Washington D.C. Photo: law.com

The Federal Trade Commission, responsible for eliminating false or misleading information from the U.S. marketplace, has made public a list of warning letters sent to companies suspected of violating the FTC Act, and at least one business on this list may be familiar to south Louisianians.

The FTC sent a warning letter to a New Orleans business, informing its owners their company has been flagged for falsely advertising the coronavirus-healing and/or preventative powers of certain products.

The FTC's June 2nd letter to The Remedy Room says, in part, "We have determined that you are unlawfully advertising that certain products or services treat or prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)."

The letter concludes by instructing The Remedy Room's owners to, "immediately cease making claims that are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence."

The purpose of FTC warning letters is to warn companies that their conduct is likely unlawful and that they can face serious legal consequences, such as a federal lawsuit, if they do not immediately stop.

