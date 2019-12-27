NOLA airport travelers face long lines as officials wrestle with baggage check-in issues

NEW ORLEANS - As holiday travelers make their way through the new terminal at the Louis Armstrong International Airport, some are finding that checking in with baggage is taking much longer than it should. Some say they've had to wait nearly an hour just to check their luggage.

WBRZ reached out to MSY Airport and officials confirmed that the airport is "experiencing some issues with processing checked baggage at various points in the day."

The problem is affecting various airlines. Officials say the airport's baggage system operators are working with the contractors who built the system to get to the root of the problem.

Officials also say that if there were any missed bags, airlines will work with passengers directly, to ensure their bags make it to the appropriate destination.

Until the technical issues have been resolved, travelers with luggage will experience longer wait times.

Some travelers have taken to social media to share pictures of the long lines and extreme waits the technical snafu has caused.

Looks like @SouthwestAir lost an entire flights luggage out of @flyneworleans to @AUStinAirport. Including our car seat. pic.twitter.com/1hz8S3R0xH — Austin Lytle (@AustinLytle) December 26, 2019

Officials with the Baton Rouge Airport say its operations are running smoothly and have not experienced similar issues with luggage check-in.