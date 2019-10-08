67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to three scientists for their cosmic discoveries

3 hours 43 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 October 08, 2019 5:32 AM October 08, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @NobelPrize

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - The Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to three scientists for their success in expanding our understanding of the universe: James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz.

The awards were officially presented on Tuesday, during a ceremony in Stockholm. Peebles was awarded the prize for "theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology." Mayor and Queloz won for "the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star."

The Nobel committee took to social media to praise the scientists, saying of their work, "The discoveries have forever changed our conceptions of the world." 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days