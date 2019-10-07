Nobel prize for medicine awarded to William Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza

Gregg Semenza (left), Sir Peter Ratcliffe (middle) and William Kaelin Jr (right) Photo: nobelprizemedicine.org

The Nobel Prize for Medicine has been jointly awarded to William Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza for their work in how human cells adapt to the availability of oxygen.

The impact of this kind of cell research is vital to biological discoveries that will influence the way various medical conditions are treated, from pregnancy to altitude sickness to cancer and wound healing.

The Nobel committee said the trio's research has paved the way for "promising new strategies" that will fight all sorts of conditions and diseases.

According to The Guardian, all three laureates were contacted by phone. But the Nobel Prize committee realized they didn't have a number for Kaelin and had to wake up his sister by phone to get a hold of it.