NOAA Releases 2021-22 Winter Outlook

Thursday, October 21 2021
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today NOAA released their U.S. 2021 - 2022 Winter Outlook which extends from December 2021 to February 2022.

With La Niña returning for the second winter in a row, there is a higher chance for above average temperatures and below average precipitation across the southeastern United States.



In South Louisiana, there is a 50-60% chance of above normal temperatures from December 2021 - February 2022.

In South Louisiana, there is a 33-40% chance of below normal precipitation from December 2021 - February 2022.

Remember, below average precipitation does not mean it will be dry all winter. We are just more likely to receive less precipitation than what is considered average based on climatology.

The same goes for above average temperatures. La Niña patterns are known for above normal temperatures across the southern states due to the placement of the jet stream. This pattern can also create short-lived, extreme cold blasts as well (such as the February 2021 Ice Storm).



Click here to read more details on what a La Nina pattern is






