NOAA: Hurricane Michael upgraded to a Category 5 at time of U.S. landfall

Scientists at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center determined that Hurricane Michael was a category 5 when the storm made landfall in the US.

Hurricane Michael's intensity at landfall was 160 mph on October 10, 2018, near Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

Scientists say that Michael is the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States as a category 5 since Hurricane Andrew in 1992 which is only the fourth on record.

Michael is also the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the Florida Panhandle and the second category 5 to landfall on the northern Gulf Coast.