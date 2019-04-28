Latest Weather Blog
No winners in Louisiana Lotto
BATON ROUGE - A ticket sold in Puerto Rico claimed the $50 million multi-state Powerball jackpot Saturday, while nobody won the $450,000 Louisiana Lotto drawing.
Louisiana lottery officials say the winning numbers drawn in the Powerball were: 13, 22, 23, 29, 31 and Powerball 17.
There was one ticket purchased in Louisiana that matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's worth $10,000.
Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $40 million.
In the Lotto drawing, the numbers drawn were: 6, 8, 17, 32, 36 and 37. Ten tickets matched five of the numbers and each is worth $2,466.
The next Lotto drawing has an estimated prize of $475,000.
No tickets matched all five numbers drawn in the Easy 5 drawing for the $110,000 prize. Wednesday's jackpot rises to an estimated $130,000.
