83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No winners in Louisiana Lotto

4 years 1 week 2 days ago Sunday, April 19 2015 Apr 19, 2015 April 19, 2015 1:43 PM April 19, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Caroline McDougall

BATON ROUGE - A ticket sold in Puerto Rico claimed the $50 million multi-state Powerball jackpot Saturday, while nobody won the $450,000 Louisiana Lotto drawing.

Louisiana lottery officials say the winning numbers drawn in the Powerball were: 13, 22, 23, 29, 31 and Powerball 17.

There was one ticket purchased in Louisiana that matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's worth $10,000.

Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $40 million.

In the Lotto drawing, the numbers drawn were: 6, 8, 17, 32, 36 and 37. Ten tickets matched five of the numbers and each is worth $2,466.

The next Lotto drawing has an estimated prize of $475,000.

No tickets matched all five numbers drawn in the Easy 5 drawing for the $110,000 prize. Wednesday's jackpot rises to an estimated $130,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days