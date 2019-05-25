No West Nile in EBR yet

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control told News Two, lab results that were released Friday show there are no mosquitoes that have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

"We're happy this year but we're not letting our guard down," said Randy Vaeth, the assistant director of the control center.

Experts set traps and conduct tests weekly to determine if the virus has reached the parish.

Although water isn't usually a good thing when dealing with mosquitoes, Vaeth told News Two all the rain the area has been getting lately has its benefits.

" Ironically these heavy rains actually kind of help us out, with regard to the Southern House mosquito...it flushes the roadside septic ditches and washes them down to the river where the mosquitoes can be eaten by fish," said Vaeth.

Mosquito Awareness Day is July 11 and experts from the EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control center will be outside at Cortana Mall from 10am to 2pm, giving tips on how to stay safe from the pesky creatures.