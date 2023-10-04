No tackling? New York lawmaker seeks ultimate answer to football hits

ALBANY, N.Y. - A New York lawmaker wants to ban tackle football for kids under 14, citing growing evidence of the link between hard football hits and brain damage.



Assemblyman Michael Benedetto's proposed ban is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation. Similar bills by the Bronx Democrat went nowhere in past years. But such measures may gain traction as more parents switch their children to flag football leagues over safety concerns.



Dr. Robert Cantu, an expert on football-related brain injuries, has long advocated an end to tackle football for children. He says there's a growing movement in that direction.



Republican state Sen. Terrence Murphy says Benedetto's proposal goes too far. He says schools have concussion protocols in place, and the decision to let kids participate is up to parents.