No-swimming order issued at Cape Cod beach after great white shark sighting

PROVINCETOWN, Massachusetts - With summer underway and pandemic-related restrictions gradually easing in states across the U.S., a number of citizens are gathering with friends and family to enjoy pre-pandemic activities.

Beach-lovers, for example, are flocking to America's shores.

But some beach-goers have had their summer fun interrupted by shark sightings.

According to CNN, a temporary no-swimming order was issued at a beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts when a great white shark was spotted nearby.

It was late Saturday morning when lifeguards ordered guests at Race Point Beach, a beach on the northern tip of Cape Cod National Seashore, to stay out of the water from 11:55 a.m. until one hour after the last shark sighting.

A shark biologist at the New England Aquarium said 24 sharks have been sighted in the area so far this month.

Chisholm said, "This is the time of year that white shark numbers start to increase in the region which happens to coincide with an increase in people heading to the beach. Everyone should be shark smart and review shark safety guidelines before hitting the water. If you do happen to spot a shark please report it."

The National Park Service issued eight suggestions related to shark safety:

-Stay aware

-Stay close to shore

-Stay in a group

-Avoid areas with seals

-Avoid areas with schools of fish

-Avoid murky water

-Limit splashing

-Follow signs, flag warnings, and lifeguard instructions

Beach-goers who notice sharks in the water are advised to immediately let a lifeguard know and avoid reentering the water until officials deem the area safe for swimming.