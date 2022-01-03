36°
Latest Weather Blog
No reported injuries from fire at Jefferson Highway nursing home Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out at a nursing home on Jefferson Highway around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
St. George Fire Department said there were no known injuries to the residents at Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Fire officials said the fire was contained to a laundry room located near the back of the facility and damages were limited to the laundry room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WBRZ reached out to Landmark South, who said they have no comment at this time.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As students return, EBR schools to focus on masking, testing amid Omicron...
-
COVID tests becoming more difficult to find due to Omicron surge
-
News 2 Geaux: Texas Bowl kicks off tomorrow
-
Amid virus surge, LA schools establish new COVID protocol
-
La Dept of Health reports approx 15k COVID cases since NYE