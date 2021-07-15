No property taxes for Ascension homeowners who flooded

ASCENSION PARISH — Homeowners who experienced flood damage from storms in May will not have to pay any property taxes on their homes for the 2020 tax year.

"I know because I flooded in 2016, I know how traumatic it is. I know how people are hurting and I want to help them in any little way they can," Parish Tax Assessor Mert Smiley said.

The assessor says 145 homeowners have qualified for the tax break that he worked out with other department heads.

"It is very detrimental to you and your family, so we are trying to do everything we can as a government to help the people that flood," Smiley said.

Lori Bramlette lives on Ridge Road where the house she lives in flood in May and in 2016.

"I think its very helpful because anything helps at this point. There's so much stuff to deal with," Bramlette said.

Bramlette lost almost everything two months ago, but the flood left her with more than just money problems.

"I'm having a hard time finding a place to rent especially for short term, and just figure out where we are going to stay," Bramlette said.

The parish will lose about $50,000 by giving the homeowners a break on their ad valorem taxes.