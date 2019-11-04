No one showed up for an 11-year-old's birthday party, until over 38,000 people did via Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Most have experienced that near-debilitating moment of panic after planning a party and then wondering whether or not anyone will show up. Luckily, guests usually turn up.

But an eleven-year-old Newfoundland native found himself on the worst end of this predicament when none of his invited friends showed up for his hockey-themed birthday party.

Thankfully, the young hockey fan soon became the coolest kid on the block when his father took to Twitter to make sure his son got birthday wishes via social media. Twitter users saw the picture below, showing Kade Foster smiling brightly in front of his birthday cake, in a room devoid of partygoers and the response was unimaginable.

My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came. That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish. @Marner93 @91Tavares @MapleLeafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kn0vP1l6z8 — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) November 3, 2019

Foster received thousands of congrats from hockey teams, players and fans from all over the globe. So far, the eleven-year-old has received over 38,000 birthday wishes online and his post is trending in both Newfoundland and the U.S.