No new coronavirus data Friday due to state holiday

FRIDAY: The state will not report new coronavirus data New Year's Day. Updates will resume Sunday, Jan. 3.

THURSDAY: Louisiana reported 4,051 new COVID cases Thursday. There were 40 additional new deaths for a total of 7,488 since March. There are 1,731 patients in the hospital, a slight increase from Wednesday. Of those hospitalizations, 202 are on ventilators, a decrease from Wednesday. Thursday's positivity rate was about 8%.

WEDNESDAY: Louisiana reported 6,754 new COVID cases Wednesday. There were 51 additional new deaths for a total of 7,448 since March. There are 1,717 patients in the hospital, an increase from Tuesday. Of those hospitalizations, 210 are on ventilators, a decrease from Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Louisiana reported 3,946 new COVID cases Tuesday. The new cases were found in more than 35,000 tests; The positivity rate Tuesday was about 8%. Hospitalizations increased again Tuesday to 1,689. Of those in the hospital, 218 needed a ventilator, also an increase Tuesday. The state reported 61 new deaths Tuesday for a total of 7,397 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the total COVID cases since March were at 304,946; More than 245,000 people have recovered from the virus.

MONDAY: Louisiana reported 823 new COVID cases Monday - a relatively low number compared to previous days. Monday, there is 26 additional deaths in Louisiana for a total of 7,336 since March. There is 1,597 COVID patients in the hospital Monday, an increase from the weekend. Of those in the hospital, 201 patients needed a ventilator, also an increase from the weekend.

WEEKEND: The State reported 3,227 new cases over the weekend for a total of 299,722 since March. 19 more people have died bring that total to 7,291.

1,530 people are hospitalized with 191 still on ventilators.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Tuesday (12/29):

Ascension: 7,704 cases / 116 deaths

Assumption: 1,315 cases / 26 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 25,121 cases / 575 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,413 cases / 91 deaths

Iberville: 2,622 cases / 73 deaths

Livingston: 8,536 cases / 123 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,829 cases / 57 deaths

St. Helena: 678 cases / 5 deaths

St. James: 1,272 cases / 43 deaths

Tangipahoa: 8,829 cases / 172 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 1,778 cases / 47 deaths

West Feliciana: 916 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

