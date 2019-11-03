No more money in divorce of billionaire

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA- A panel of judges says there's no more money for a woman who divorced her wealthy husband and got a billion dollar settlement.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by Sue Ann Hamm against her husband, Harold. He's the CEO of Continental resources, an energy giant. The couple was married for 20-years before Sue Ann Hamm filed for divorce in 2012.

Last year the couple's divorce settlement was approved and she was due $1 billion. But she appealed, contending the amount was just a fraction of what the couple's worth. She claims its in the $18 billion range.