No more money in divorce of billionaire

4 years 6 months 6 days ago Tuesday, April 28 2015 Apr 28, 2015 April 28, 2015 7:57 PM April 28, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Michael Marsh

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA- A panel of judges says there's no more money for a woman who divorced her wealthy husband and got a billion dollar settlement.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by Sue Ann Hamm against her husband, Harold. He's the CEO of Continental resources, an energy giant. The couple was married for 20-years before Sue Ann Hamm filed for divorce in 2012.

Last year the couple's divorce settlement was approved and she was due $1 billion. But she appealed, contending the amount was just a fraction of what the couple's worth. She claims its in the $18 billion range.

