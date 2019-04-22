68°
No major injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 West

2 hours 57 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 April 22, 2019 7:33 AM April 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - Crews have reopened I-10 West following a Monday multi-vehicle crash.

The incident was reported before 7:30 a.m. near Highland Road. Sources told WBRZ, no major injuries were reported.

The interstate was reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

Details about the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out authorities for more information.

