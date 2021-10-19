Latest Weather Blog
No major injuries after plane runs off Texas runway, burns
BROOKSHIRE, Texas (AP) — No one was seriously hurt when an airplane bound for Boston ran off a runway and burned Tuesday morning near Houston, authorities said.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught fire while trying to take off from the Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Everyone made it off the plane safely and the only reported injury was a passenger with back pain, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said on Facebook.
Firefighters were working at midday Tuesday to extinguish the blaze. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the plane was headed to Boston. The aircraft is registered to a Houston-area investment firm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person shot to death at Burbank Drive apartment complex near LSU
-
As flu season arrives, YMCA and BR General team up for 'Flu...
-
One arrested in fatal shooting on La Annie Drive
-
Residents reach breaking point with illegal parking, loitering along stretch of Burbank...
-
Townhome dismantled after car ran through structure; police searching for hit-and-run suspect