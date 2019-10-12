No major complaints related to EBR voting Saturday; Here's how to report an issue

BATON ROUGE - It's been a relatively smooth election day in EBR, considering the contentious battle over whether voters in the St. George area will form their own city.

Registrar Steve Raborn told WBRZ around 6 p.m. Saturday, there haven't been many complaints.

There were one or two issues earlier in the day that Raborn insulated were addressed dealing with precinct operators who did not activate a particular voting booth to show a ballot item for St. George. Some precincts overlap city limits or unincorporated parish area and the St. George limits, requiring extra attention by both precinct monitors and voters.

Raborn said in the single issues, it was a communication breakdown between check-in and the ballot box operator.

There have been "almost no complaints," the registrar said of Saturday's election and added that what was relayed from voters to the EBR voting official's office was nothing out of the ordinary of a typical state-wide race.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

If someone experiences a voting issue, immediately call the EBR Registrar of Voters office: (225) 389-3940.

Email tips on voting issues to news@wbrz.com. WBRZ cannot correct voting errors, however, the Investigative Unit can inquire about problems if voters report issues to the registrar.

