No, LSU is not canceling classes for the national championship game

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers may be competing for a national title this coming Monday, but the university says it still expects everyone to show up for classes that day.

Students have been clamoring for the school to cancel classes ever since they realized the first day of the spring semester would fall on Jan. 13, the same day as the Tigers' national championship bout with Clemson.

Unfortunately for them, a school spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that there are no plans to push back the start of 2020 classes. But, if social media is anything to go by, instructors can still expect attendance for the first lectures of the semester to be unusually thin.

LSU: starts classes on Jan. 13



Students on their way to the natty: pic.twitter.com/Viwmukk96o — Isa Rubianeaux (@isarubiano21) January 6, 2020

Dear @LSU,



Y’all got 5 days to cancel classes on January 13th or I’m doing it myself.



Tick.



Tock.



Sincerely,



An LSU student and @LSUfootball fan. — sema’jay (@semaj_htx) January 6, 2020

Dear @LSU ,



I will be taking a Field Trip Day on Jan 13th, the Tigers will be in NOLA making history and I need to be there. Then I am taking a Mental Health Day to recover from said field trip. Please cancel classes or not make attendance mandatory.



Best,

all of LSU — Caroline Rhodes (@CarolineRhodess) January 6, 2020

LSU and Clemson will kick off the championship meeting in the Superdome at 7 p.m. Monday.