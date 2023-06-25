No 'kid'-ding: Man to spend lottery win on house, goat room

86°
CHARLOTTE - A Charlotte man plans to spend his $1 million North Carolina lottery prize on a house with enough room for two goats his fiancee wants to get.
Lottery officials tell the Charlotte Observer that over the weekend, Bobby Murphy bought five $10 50X The Cash tickets at 7-Eleven and saw he won the top prize on the last ticket he scratched off.
Murphy told lottery officials he wants to buy a house where his fiancee's son will have space to play, and "she can have her goats."
Murphy claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters. He chose to take the prize in a $600,000 lump sum and received $417,009 after taxes.
There are three million-dollar prizes left.
