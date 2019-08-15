No joke: Pumpkin Spice Spam available this fall

Fall is almost upon us. And as surely as the leaves change colors, we can also prepare for the onslaught of pumpkin spice-flavored snack foods and lattes.

However, Hormel Foods has taken the pumpkin spice cake with its latest product: Pumpkin Spice Spam. Previously played off as a joke in 2017, a spokesperson tells CNN it's VERY real this time around.

Anyone looking to 'spice' up their canned meat intake can try out the new Spam mixed with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg starting Sept. 23.

The company apparently recommends using it to top waffles, adding it to a vegetable hash or baking it into cornbread, if you're into that kind of thing.

It won't be sold on store shelves, and anyone looking to stock up will have to order it from either Walmart or Spam's online stores.