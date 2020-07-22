'No intention' of canceling high school sports in the fall, LHSAA head says

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association reassured parents that there are currently no plans to cancel fall sports despite concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Executive Director Eddie Bonine released a letter Wednesday in response to "a number of emails from parents, athletes and concerned citizens" asking the LHSAA not to cancel sports in the fall. In the letter, Bonine says the organization has "no intention of cancelling fall sports unless schools are closed or the pandemic dictates that it is not safe to play."

The response comes after the LHSAA outlined a plan that would mean no football, basketball or soccer if the state stays its current course in terms of coronavirus case growth.

