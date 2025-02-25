60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No injuries reported after Tuesday morning house fire in Hammond

Tuesday, February 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that happened Tuesday morning. 

The fire happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunset Acres. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the home. 

Investigators were on the scene Tuesday morning working to determine the cause. 

