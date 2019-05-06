84°
No injuries reported after truck hauling hay catches fire on I-12

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Around 6:30 a.m. authorities were called after a truck hauling hay caught fire on I-12 East.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by a lit cigarette. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene. The interstate was reopened around 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported. Authorities say the truck wasn't damaged. 

