No injuries reported after truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate overturns in Arizona

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Crews worked for hours Monday to clean an Arizona roadway after a tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of liquid chocolate rolled over.

Reports say a section of I-40 near Flagstaff was covered in chocolate after a truck carrying more than 40,000 pounds of the sweet product overturned Monday morning, ABC News reports. A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the truck originated in Ontario, Canada, and was heading to Henderson, Nevada.

Authorities believe that truck overturned after a latch between the truck and the trailer became unsecured which caused the two parts to separate. Thousands of gallons of chocolate spilled into the roadway and crews had to empty out the remaining contents from the trailer so it could be lifted upright.

Authorities had to shut down the road for hours. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

